Fireworks sales exploding ahead of New Year's Eve
PORT ALLEN - Louisiana fireworks stores say their sales for the end of the year are sending them out of 2017 with a bang.
At Louisiana Fireworks in Port Allen, shoppers said the end-of-the-year fireworks shopping trip is part of their tradition.
"We have a bonfire and let the kids pop fireworks," Rochelle Rayburn said while shopping. "You know, we always come here because it's so many different things, and they really cater to the kids."
Shoppers took advantage of sales ahead of the holiday, choosing between a variety of options. However, employees said with each purchase comes a warning about safety.
"On all of our products we have a label that says the safety and gives the warning," manager Krista Bourgeois said. "With the artillery shells, you're supposed to wait 30 seconds before loading another one."
