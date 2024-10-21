Firefighters working to control two brush fires in Livingston Parish; US 190 re-opened

WALKER — Firefighters in Livingston Parish battled two brush fires Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were working to put out a brush fire off of Florida Boulevard in Walker. Authorities said a shed caught fire, and the flames spread to the ground. The wind blew embers from the fire over into the dry grass, causing the brush fire, fire officials said.

The initial cause of this fire was not determined, but fire officials said there is no reason to believe foul play was involved.

Two oversized loads were passing through the area when the fire started, and the road was shut down.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said US 190 was shut down from Gaylord Oaks to Cane Market in both directions due to the fire. It was re-opened around 9 p.m.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a second brush fire started on Debbie Lane in Denham Springs. This was a "fairly large field fire" that was put out very quickly, fire officials said. A cause was not determined.

Ambulances stood by at both scenes, but no injuries were reported.