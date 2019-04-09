63°
Firefighters responding to house fire on Paige Street
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to an early morning house fire.
The fire was reported around 7 a.m. in the 5400 block of Paige Street in Baton Rouge. An elderly woman and her dog were home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
At the scene, WBRZ learned the fire started in a back bedroom of the home. The rest of the structure received smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
BRFD working this house fire on Paige Street. @WBRZ— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) August 2, 2018
Being told back bedroom caught fire, but was contained. Rest of home did receive smoke damage pic.twitter.com/helNaV2lQ3
