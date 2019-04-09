63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters responding to house fire on Paige Street

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to an early morning house fire.

The fire was reported around 7 a.m. in the 5400 block of Paige Street in Baton Rouge. An elderly woman and her dog were home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

At the scene, WBRZ learned the fire started in a back bedroom of the home. The rest of the structure received smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.

News
Elderly woman, dog escape Paige Street house...
Elderly woman, dog escape Paige Street house fire
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to an early morning house fire. The fire was reported around 7... More >>
8 months ago Thursday, August 02 2018 Aug 2, 2018 Thursday, August 02, 2018 7:04:00 AM CDT August 02, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days