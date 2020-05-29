Firefighters respond to house fire on Sunset Boulevard

86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in the 100 block of Sunset Blvd. 

That fire broke out around 5:45 p.m. Flames were seen shooting through the roof of the garage connected to the home. 

Additional support was called after the blaze reached the attic. The home received heavy fire and smoke damage. 

Red Cross is assisting the family. 

