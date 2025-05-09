69°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters rescue four kittens trapped in engine
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Firefighters rescued four tiny kittens that were stuck in an engine.
Feline rescue Cat Haven said that a woman drove into the parking lot Tuesday right before they were closing for the evening. They said she was frantic, telling rescuers she heard tiny meows coming from underneath the hood of her vehicle.
Multiple firefighters from the Baton Rouge Fire Department came to the rescue and removed four little kittens that were trapped.
"All kittens are doing well thanks to the diligent firefighters who came to our rescue," Cat Haven said.
Related Images
News
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Firefighters rescued four tiny kittens that were stuck in an engine. Feline rescue Cat... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Detectives searching for runaway 16-year-old last seen in Ponchatoula
-
One taken to hospital after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge
-
Mickey and Minnie Mouse skate their way to the capital city this...
-
West Baton Rouge Parish to break ground on project combing two Port...
-
Company behind Zachary warehouse project meets with residents concerned about flooding, traffic