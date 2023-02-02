Firefighters injured after crash at Florida Boulevard and Wooddale

BATON ROUGE – All lanes of Florida Boulevard are opened following a closure to traffic at Wooddale Street due to an accident involving a firetruck Wednesday morning.

According to BRPD, the fire department was responding to a call when it got "t-boned" by a Toyota Camry at Wooddale and Florida. According to BRPD, the eastbound middle and outside lanes of Florida Boulevard came to a stop, but the Camry was in the inside lane and did not stop resulting in it hitting the truck.

Three people in the vehicle went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three firefighters were also taken to the hospital and the driver was knocked unconscious but regained consciousness before being transported. The other two firefighters sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic cameras showed a firetruck blocking the road and first responders at the scene.

According to BRPD, no tickets have been issued at the time of this post as the crash is under investigation.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.