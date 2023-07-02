Firefighters battle flames at greenhouse on Capitol High campus

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to Capitol High's campus after getting reports of smoke coming from a greenhouse on school grounds.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department showed up at the school around 1 p.m. Friday. Video taken nearby showed a helicopter circling overhead as smoke billowed from the greenhouse, which is separate from the class buildings.

The department says the fire was under control as of around 1:20 p.m..

It's still unclear what caused the fire.