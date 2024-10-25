Firefighter under investigation for driving unit to home in another parish against department policy

BATON ROUGE - A member of the Baton Rouge Fire Department Hazmat Division accused of driving his department-issued truck home to another parish was placed under investigation Wednesday.

According to city-parish ordinance, that's not allowed.

The marked BRFD unit was seen last week exiting the interstate in Albany. The truck then turns left, possibly getting back onto the interstate. Hazmat Truck 97 is assigned to Sam Bourgeois, the assistant chief of the BRFD's hazmat division.

Bourgeois has been with the department since the late 1990s and has property on the edge of Livingston Parish, near the Albany exit with a Hammond mailing address.

On Wednesday, the BRFD placed Bourgeois under investigation for driving his city-issued truck outside of a specified distance from Baton Rouge. It's a 24-mile radius from the intersection of Tom Drive and Wooddale Boulevard in the city limits. The Albany exit is about 30 miles from that location.

According to BRFD, the truck and others like it are not tracked by GPS and until the WBRZ Investigative Unit brought it to their attention, Fire Chief Michael Kimble said he did not know about this.