Firefighter rescues deer stuck on frozen pond
SUNRIVER, OR- Firefighters came to the rescue of a deer who was trapped on a slippery, frozen water hazard at a golf course.
The L4262 Sunriver Professional Firefighters in Oregon posted the video to their Facebook page this week. The footage shows a firefighter coming to the aid of a deer who continuously tries to get off of the frozen pond, but struggles to succeed.
The rescuer slowly approaches the animal on the ice and pushes it to safety.
Check out the video to see the incredible recovery.
