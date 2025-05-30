Fired New Roads Police officer arrested again for pawning service weapons

WHITE CASTLE -Former New Roads Police Sergeant Stacy Paul found himself back in custody Wednesday morning, after an investigation by his previous police department.

White Castle Police Chief Harold Brooks says, after learning about Paul's arrest in New Roads for pawning his service weapons last week, he realized paul had likely done the same thing while he was employed with them.

According to Brooks, Paul had been questioned in January about a missing weapon but was adamant that he had turned it in.

After finding out that Paul had pawned his New Roads service hand gun and rifle five times, Brooks says they were able to determine their missing weapon had also been pawned.

Paul also was formerly employed as an officer at St. Gabriel police. Chief Kevin Ambeau confirmed he had pawned his service weapon at least once in 2024 while working for them.

A receipt obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit was apparently found inside a St. Gabriel police unit.

It shows Paul pawned a .40 caliber glock for $250 dollars back in August of 2023. He left St. Gabriel in October 2024.

He then joined New Roads and later started working at White Castle part time. Both chiefs Louis Hamilton and Harold Brooks say they noticed a change in his demeanor earlier this year.

"When your work falls behind, you're not up to date, your uniform starts to sag, your appearance and attitude changes, we monitor and observe those things. Body postures and mannerisms," said Hamilton.

Though Paul has not given a reason for his actions, multiple sources have told WBRZ that he was a gambler who frequented casinos.

Chief Brooks said in a statement.:

"Although this unfortunate incident has taken place, we do pray that Stacy Paul will be able to overcome and get help for any personal problems that may have caused this action."