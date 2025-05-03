75°
Fire officials respond at Catholic-Presbyterian Apartments on North Street; 16 residents displaced
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at the Catholic-Presbyterian Apartments on North Street, officials said.
BRFD officials said the fire was extinguished by sprinklers. The apartment complex is a retirement community for the elderly.
Officials said a pot left unattended on the stove resulted in the fire. No injuries resulted from the fire, but the first and second floors flooded. 16 residents were displaced.
