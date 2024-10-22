55°
Fire in parking lot of Walmart on Siegen Lane damages three vehicles
BATON ROUGE - A fire that sparked in the parking lot of the Siegen Lane Walmart on Sunday evening damaged three cars.
St. George Fire investigators are still determining the cause but said no people were injured.
No more information was immediately available.
