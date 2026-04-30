68°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire, first responder crews extinguish overnight fire at Shell Norco refinery
Related Story
NORCO — Fire and first responder crews responded to an overnight fire at the Shell Norco refinery, with crews still working Tuesday morning to extinguish the flames.
The fire was first reported on Monday evening at one of the refinery’s process units.
By 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Shell said parish emergency response teams and mutual aid partners were still battling the fire, but noted that all personnel were safe and fully accounted for. The company added that there is no shelter-in-place advisory in place for the surrounding community, and that no injuries have been reported.
Shell said air monitoring did not detect elevated levels.
By 9 a.m., the fire was extinguished.
Related Images
News
NORCO — Fire and first responder crews responded to an overnight fire at the Shell Norco refinery, with crews still... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Grand jury indicts outgoing Orleans Parish sheriff nearly 1 year after major...
-
Family sues Amazon after worker killed in shooting at fulillment center
-
LSU pitching struggling to find their command
-
Several metro council members testify in city-parish corruption probe
-
What the Supreme Court map decision means for Louisiana voters