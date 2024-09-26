72°
Fire destroys townhome off Perkins Road
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are working to determine what started a fire that destroyed a townhome and displaced one person Saturday afternoon.
Baton Rouge firefighters were on the scene at Pleasant Ridge Townhomes around 3:30 p.m. but did not have the fire under control until 4:15 p.m.
Fire officials said the structure and everything inside the home were completely ruined by the flames. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring units.
One person was in the home at the time of the fire, but they were able to make it out safely.
No more details were immediately available. A GoFundMe has been set up to help relocate the family.
