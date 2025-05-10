64°
Fire department confirms vacant house fire on Kansas Street
BATON ROUGE - A suspected vacant home caught fire on Kansas Street early Thursday morning.
Emergency personnel responded to the fire quickly, just before 4 a.m. Thursday. Smoke billowed out of the house as a heavy police presence was called out to Kansas Street.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to other properties.
The vacant home is a total loss.
It is still unknown what caused this fire. This is a developing story.
