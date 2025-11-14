78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire crews respond to house fire on Avenue A in Baton Rouge; home ruled total loss

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Avenue A on Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived around 6 p.m., smoke was coming from the back of the house. 

Fire officials said the fire started when someone used a lighter to search for something while the other person was refilling a portable generator. 

The home was ruled a total loss, investigators said.

News
Fire crews respond to house fire on...
Fire crews respond to house fire on Avenue A in Baton Rouge; home ruled total loss
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Avenue A on Tuesday. When... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, November 12 2025 Nov 12, 2025 Wednesday, November 12, 2025 2:27:00 AM CST November 12, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days