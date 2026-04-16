Fire Chief in Livingston Parish could face discipline after allegedly saying racial slur during previous meeting

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish Fire Chief could face discipline, including being fired, over allegations of saying a racial slur during a recent meeting.

On April 7, the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5 Board held an emergency meeting following reports that Fire Chief Joe Koczrowski allegedly said a racial slur during a meeting a few weeks prior.

At the emergency meeting, the board took no action, with board president Susan Mack stating that it would need to consult with its attorney before making a final decision. She said that possible outcomes range from suspension to termination.

Tuesday evening, the Board held another meeting. During the meeting, board members entered into an executive session to discuss "A personnel matter involving the Fire Chief and for discussion with legal counsel regarding related legal advice and potential legal considerations."

Chief Koczrowski was not part of the executive session.

After deliberating for more than half an hour, board members re-entered the meeting area to outline their next steps.

"During the executive session, the board reviewed the recommendations provided by our attorney and discussed the available options regarding the personnel matter regarding the fire chief. We will ask our attorney to prepare the official written findings and recommend action for the board to consider and vote on at our next meeting," Mack said.

Following the meeting, WBRZ attempted to ask Koczrowski for comment, but he did not respond.

Legal expert Franz Borghardt did share his thoughts on the board's decision.

"The framework is the board met on April 7th, and said we're taking no action because we want to consult an attorney. They've now met and consulted with an attorney. To me, from a legal standpoint, they're dotting their I's and crossing their T's," Borghardt said.

Mack said that the board may consider and vote on the recommended action from its attorneys at its next meeting on April 23. However, nothing is set in stone.

"That is a tentative date because this remains a confidential personnel matter. No further details can be provided at this time," Mack said.