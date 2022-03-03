52°
Fire Chief: Fire at trailer in Denham Springs intentional
DENHAM SPRINGS - Firefighters were called to a fire at a trailer park in Denham Springs.
The fire was reported around 8 a.m. at a trailer on Eastover Boulevard. Authorities believe the fire was intentional, since there is no electricity inside the trailer. Authorities also said there have been four or five fires at the trailer in the past few months.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This trailer off of Eastover Blvd. in Denham Springs is a total loss after a fire, that the Livingston District 5 chief calls intentional @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/vLm0ruOXCS— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) May 3, 2018
