52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire Chief: Fire at trailer in Denham Springs intentional

Related Story

DENHAM SPRINGS - Firefighters were called to a fire at a trailer park in Denham Springs.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. at a trailer on Eastover Boulevard. Authorities believe the fire was intentional, since there is no electricity inside the trailer. Authorities also said there have been four or five fires at the trailer in the past few months.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

News
District Chief: Fire at trailer in Denham...
District Chief: Fire at trailer in Denham Springs intentional
DENHAM SPRINGS - Firefighters were called to a fire at a trailer park in Denham Springs. The fire was... More >>
3 years ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT May 03, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days