Fire at Myrtles Plantation restaurant under control after two hours

ST. FRANCISVILLE – It took firefighters two hours Wednesday to control a fire at the restaurant associated with The Myrtles Plantation.

The St. Francisville Fire Chief tells WBRZ that gaining control of the blaze was a "very labor intensive" process.

Businesses in the area reported heavy smoke filling the air around the historic site on Highway 61 around 11 a.m. Photos from the scene showed smoke pouring from the restaurant facility.

The restaurant is not connected to the actual home known as The Myrtles, billed as America's most haunted plantation.

In 2014, the home was nearly burned to the ground when a fire broke out in the gift shop, just feet away from the historic home. Then, firefighters surmised the blaze was likely caused by electrical problems.

The Myrtles dates back to 1796.

Check back for updates.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz