Fire at beauty supply store

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE- Firefighters worked late Sunday night into early Monday morning on a fire at a local beauty supply store.

The fire took place at Hair Connection and Beauty Store on Florida Boulevard.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy black smoke coming from the building. They made several attempts to enter the building to extinguish the flames, but had to retreat because of the extreme heat inside the structure.

Authorities said the roof became compromised and made the situation unsafe for firefighters to put out the fire from the inside. The fire was eventually brought under control using master streams from two ladder trucks and large diameter hand lines.

The building is considered a total loss, according to authorities. No injuries were reported. At this time the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

1 year ago Monday, November 27 2017 Nov 27, 2017 Monday, November 27, 2017 5:50:00 AM CST November 27, 2017

