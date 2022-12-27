Fire at assisted living apartment

47°
DENHAM SPRINGS - Crews responded to a massive apartment fire in Denham Springs early Thursday morning.
Officials say flames broke out at Plantation South Apartments on Vincent Road around 12:30 a.m. The complex is an assisted living facility for the elderly.
Authorities say all residents were safely evacuated from that apartment building and the ones neighboring it.
The building was completely engulfed in flames but quickly put out by the Livingston Fire Department.
No word on what caused the fire at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
