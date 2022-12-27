47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire at assisted living apartment

Related Story

DENHAM SPRINGS - Crews responded to a massive apartment fire in Denham Springs early Thursday morning. 

Officials say flames broke out at Plantation South Apartments on Vincent Road around 12:30 a.m. The complex is an assisted living facility for the elderly. 

Authorities say all residents were safely evacuated from that apartment building and the ones neighboring it. 

The building was completely engulfed in flames but quickly put out by the Livingston Fire Department. 

No word on what caused the fire at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

News
Early morning fire engulfs assisted living apartment...
Early morning fire engulfs assisted living apartment building
DENHAM SPRINGS - Crews responded to a massive apartment fire in Denham Springs early Thursday morning. Officials say flames... More >>
5 years ago Thursday, September 28 2017 Sep 28, 2017 Thursday, September 28, 2017 12:58:00 AM CDT September 28, 2017

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days