FINAL: LSU drops first SEC game of season with a 38-23 loss to Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - LSU falls to Texas A&M 38-23 in Kyle Field. It was a game of two halves for the Tigers as they struggled on special teams and repeatedly turned the ball over against the Aggies.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier completed 25-of-50 passes for 405 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

LSU took a quick lead in their matchup against the Aggies, jumping ahead 10-0 in the first quarter. The passing game shined early with the Tigers accumulating 249 yards through the air in the first half.

Heading into halftime, LSU seemed primed for another big road victory. They led 17-7 and it felt like they had control of the game, despite missing two field goal attempts from 48 and 49 yards respectively.

Shortly after halftime ended, Nussmeier threw his first interception of the game and the Aggies capitalized with a wildcard. Backup quarterback Marcell Reed came into the game to replace the struggling Conner Weigman. Reed took advantage of the short field by punching the ball into the end zone on an 8-yard rush to cut into LSU's lead.

Reed rushed the ball nine times for 62 yards and three touchdowns in the second half to give the Aggies the upper hand over the Tigers. LSU allowed 229 yards in the final two quarters with 144 of those yards coming from the rushing attack.

LSU rushed for only 24 yards against the Aggies and struggled on the ground in the second half especially, as the Tigers rushed for zero yards on 12 attempts.

The Tigers move to 6-2 on the season and 3-1 in SEC Play. LSU heads into their bye week before they host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, November 9.