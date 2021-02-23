Filming of 'The Highwaymen' moves to BR, Executive Producer applauds local crew members

BATON ROUGE - Filming has moved from Donaldsonville to the capital area for a Netflix movie based on the track down of Bonnie and Clyde. It’s called “The Highwaymen”. The streets surrounding the Old Governor’s Mansion were blocked off for the majority of the day.

“I enjoy seeing the different scenes and seeing if we can catch some real movie stars,” said Jeana Brasseaux, who works across the street from the movie set.

The film stars Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson, but Monday law enforcement say it was Kathy Bates on the set. Some downtown workers were prepared to see all the commotion.

“They send us out an email letting us know so we can anticipate all the traffic problems before we get to work,” said Brasseaux.

Others are stumbling upon the action.

“I was just walking down the street from court to my office, and started watching these cars circling,” said Drew Louviere.

The Executive Producer of "The Highwaymen" says Louisiana's scenery for the 1930's-based film was a perfect fit.

“The story takes place in a couple of different states but we're finding those 'states' here in Louisiana,” said Michael Malone. "We found great locations, towns and architecture.”

But something is even more appealing to the filmmakers: the crew base.

“Most of our crew is based out of New Orleans,” said Malone. "I've worked with crews all over the world and they measure up to the same standards: excellence."

“We have sound, props, set dressing, costumes, construction, paint, craft service,” said Cory Parker, a business agent for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. “We've had a good 17 to 18 year run, and you can only get better the more projects you do.”

Parker says that experienced crew makes coordination easier. The film is employing up to 150 workers and 1,800 extras. But they're also enjoying what the community has to offer throughout the state.

“We're going to local Home Depot’s, restaurants, hotels,” said Malone. “Everyone is super respectful, fun and very hospitable. We've been in neighborhoods till late at night and they've been lovely. We're very appreciative of that.”

The movie is halfway through filming. The last two weeks will be filmed in Shreveport. Crews have already traveled to Donaldsonville, LaPlace and Prairieville. “The Highwaymen” is scheduled to be released this fall.