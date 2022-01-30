HAMMOND - Videos surfaced on twitter Thursday afternoon showing several female students fighting in the hallways of Hammond High Magnet School. School Board President Brett Duncan told News 2 he had seen the videos and was frustrated it would take away from the accomplishments of students graduation Thursday night.

Two videos surfaced on Twitter Thursday: One from above the mayhem. The other in the middle of it.

The School Board President said the fight, which appears to have primarily involved females students, was caused by the teens who had issues with each other outside of school.

Superintendent Mark Kolwe told News 2 via email "The students fighting were dealt with accordingly. [We] do not expect any further problems tomorrow which is our last day for students."

Duncan also voiced frustration that the videos surfaced on the same day as Hammond High's graduation. 26 seniors who participated in an International Baccalaureate Program were awarded more than $2.7 million combined in scholarships. That includes $400,000 for a senior who will be attending West Point.