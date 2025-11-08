73°
Fifth annual Mayor's Advisory Council on Veteran Affairs' Breakfast held Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - The fifth annual Mayor's Advisory Council on Veteran Affairs' Breakfast took place Friday morning, including words from Mayor-President Sid Edwards.

Representative groups, including the Capital Area United Way, Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach and the Marine Corps League also spoke.

