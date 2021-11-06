Latest Weather Blog
Fiery crash on State Street leaves thousands without power
BATON ROUGE – An afternoon crash left more than 2,000 people near East State Street without power on Thursday afternoon.
The crash closed East State Street at Dalrymple Drive. The crash caused downed power lines that caught fire.
Witnesses say the car hit a pole and overturned in an embankment.
Car hits pole, crashes in embankment on E. State Street. Witnesses say they heard a loud 'boom.' Driver is expected to be okay. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/KpEY3TC497— Danielle WBRZ ?? (@DJacksonTV) June 8, 2017
The crash caused outages to about 2,044 residents from State Street to East Washington Street and parts of East McKinley Street to parts of Dalrymple Drive, according to the outage map.
There were no reports of injuries.
According to Entergy, power was estimated to be restored to residents by 6 p.m. on Thursday. The company says a serviceman was working to get power restored as soon as possible.
