Fiery crash on State Street leaves thousands without power

BATON ROUGE – An afternoon crash left more than 2,000 people near East State Street without power on Thursday afternoon.

The crash closed East State Street at Dalrymple Drive. The crash caused downed power lines that caught fire. 

Witnesses say the car hit a pole and overturned in an embankment.

The crash caused outages to about 2,044 residents from State Street to East Washington Street and parts of East McKinley Street to parts of Dalrymple Drive, according to the outage map.

There were no reports of injuries. 

According to Entergy, power was estimated to be restored to residents by 6 p.m. on Thursday. The company says a serviceman was working to get power restored as soon as possible.

4 years ago Thursday, June 08 2017 Jun 8, 2017 Thursday, June 08, 2017 3:58:00 PM CDT June 08, 2017

