FEMA opens second Ascension Parish Disaster Recovery Center

DONALDSONVILLE - People still need help, and to better serve Ascension Parish, a second disaster recovery center has opened in Donaldsonville.

"So, it's just bringing this assistance, this one-on-one help, closer to the people who need it," said Nate Custer, FEMA Media Relations Specialist.

Patrica Boudreaux lives at the Donaldsonville Senior Apartments and didn't have power for eight days. She had to leave her home and throw out her food. Boudreaux now needs help from FEMA with traveling expenses and groceries.

"If today, I'm supposed to tell you how FEMA is... it's horrible. It's not for the people that really need help," Boudreaux said.

She says it's been a long, frustrating process speaking with FEMA over the phone.

"Yesterday morning, someone showed up at the door, didn't knock but left a note saying he was there," Boudreaux said. "But I don't have damage to my property. I was just hoping to get something to be able to buy maybe more food, get some money back for gas and things like that."

She also applied for DSNAP and has not heard back.

Custer says these in-person centers should help fix those frustrations.

"The staff at the disaster recovery centers can look up on the computer, their application, their file. See whether they are in fact missing documents. There may be that people have insurance who did not receive the insurance settlement from the company yet," Custer said.

The last day to apply for FEMA assistance is October 28th.