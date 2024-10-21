Latest Weather Blog
FEMA opening new Disaster Recovery Center in Napoleonville
ASSUMPTION PARISH — FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Napoleonville on Thursday for residents affected by Hurricane Francine.
The temporary office offers one-on-one help with representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other community organizations.
No appointments are necessary.
All centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
The new center is located at:
Assumption High School, North Building
4880 Hwy 308
Napoleonville, LA 70390
To apply for FEMA disaster assistance, residents can visit disasterassistance.gov/.
Additional DRCs have already opened at the following locations:
Ascension Parish
Lemann Memorial Center
1100 Clay St.
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
Lafourche Parish
Lafourche Parish Emergency Operations Center
4876 Hwy. 1
Raceland, LA 70394
St. Charles Parish
Alan Arterbury Building
14564 River Road
New Sarpy, LA 70078
St. John the Baptist Parish
Reserve Library
1482 Hwy 44
Reserve, LA 70084
St. James Parish
Convent Community Center
5775 Hwy 44
