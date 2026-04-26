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FEMA awards nearly $12 million to Livingston Parish to assist in flood mitigation
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LIVINGSTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded nearly $12 million to Livingston Parish to assist in flood mitigation.
The $11.72 million in funding is part of more than $117 million from FEMA to support flood mitigation efforts in Louisiana and Texas. The funding will be used to "acquire and demolish or elevate substantially damaged National Flood Insurance Program-insured properties."
Last year, Livingston Parish's flood rating was reclassified, which officials said is expected to lower insurance rates for homeowners.
"This funding is part of the more than $250 million that FEMA announced Wednesday for over 100 flood mitigation projects nationwide," FEMA said.
In Louisiana, St. Charles Parish is also receiving $720,926 to elevate several flood-prone structures, including residential properties, to prevent future damage and minimize NFIP claims.
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