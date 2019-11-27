Latest Weather Blog
Feds considering new dam along Amite River to mitigate flooding in capital area
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The US Army Corps of Engineers is considering the construction of a new dam and reservoir along the Amite River to help prevent flooding in heavily populated parts of East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension parishes.
The Corps is looking at the Darlington area as a prospective location for the $2.3 billion project, which would create a flood pool of nearly 20 square miles along the East Feliciana-St. Helena parish line.
There's no prospective timetable on how long the project would take should it be approved. If approved, it would still require funding from Congress.
The Corps will have a 45-day comment period, including public hearings on Dec. 17 at the North Park Recreation Center in Denham Springs and Dec. 18 at the Clinton United Methodist Church in Clinton.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Surveillance video shows law enforcement meetup before massive child porn raid, arrest
-
New red-light camera contract could give city-parish enforceability option
-
Slowly, OMV locations reopening one by one after crippling cyber attack
-
92-year-old Korean War veteran robbed at gunpoint in Baton Rouge home
-
Marine, scout leader center of large child porn case in Livingston Parish