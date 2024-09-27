FedEx driver allegedly stole package containing woman's iPad after taking a picture of it at her mailbox

ETHEL - Deputies arrested a FedEx driver who allegedly stole a woman's package after sending her a picture of it at her mailbox.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the theft complaint on Aug. 8. The complainant told deputies she received a notification that a package she was waiting for had been delivered, but was unable to find it at the end of her driveway.

When detectives examined the image sent to the woman, they saw the package appeared to have been tampered with and determined the the FedEx driver, identified as 24-year-old Kayla Wheeler, had stolen the package.

Wheeler was arrested on Sept. 20 for theft under $1,000.