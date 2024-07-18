Federal judge rules in favor of incarcerated men

BATON ROUGE - Angola inmates who work on the Farm Line, where they tend crops by hand, are caught in a battle between advocates and state officials over how to handle Louisiana's dangerous heat.

Advocates for some of the inmates sued the state in federal court to force more protections for them during the most sweltering seasons.

U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson issued a temporary restraining order on July 2 limiting inmate work once the heat index reaches 88 degrees. Now the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that Judge Jackson overstepped when he barred the prison system from making inmates on the Angola Farm Line in extremely hot weather.

The appeals court now requires them to follow two out of five policies that were mentioned in the original lawsuit, which requires the DOC to make sure inmates have access to shaded areas and are given adequate time to rest. Along with that, inmates must also have protective clothing and sunscreen.

The Promise of Justice Legal Director Colin Reingold believes the recent ruling only furthers the belief that the farm line is just hard labor.

"What the ruling does is recognize what people have been incarcerated have known for generations, which that the current farm line is dangerous and inhumane." Reingold said.

The organization says the DOC fighting against basic safety measures is a waste of public money.

"The Department of Corrections chose to challenge with taxpayer dollars, what the public court said is basic common sense which is that the people working outside in the summer in Louisiana need protection and it seems like a waste of money. "

It's unclear whether inmates are working on the farm line this week, or whether they will have to work there until the case goes to trial. The inmates' attorney doesn't know. WBRZ reached out to the DOC and have not gotten a response.

The current order could remain in place until the case goes to trial.