Federal agents searching for man accused of being leader of drug-trafficking organization

BATON ROUGE- Federal agents in the Middle District of Louisiana are working with others across two other states in hopes of bringing Martrell Harris into custody.



Harris is the alleged head of an extensive drug operation who paid hired killers in cash and drugs with promises of advancement within the organization. According to investigators, Harris hired hitmen to carry out murders. At least two of those occurred in 2017. In one of them, investigators said he paid one of the hitmen $2,000 in cash and provided two ounces of heroin.



"He was the kingpin, so to speak, of a large-scale drug-trafficking ring in the Baton Rouge area," Deputy US Marshal Mark Canning said. "He was paying large amounts of money and narcotics to go out and do contract killings."



Harris' organization is believed to be tied to multiple murders in Baton Rouge. Agents believe he is currently located in either Texas or Minnesota.



"Right now, he is a top priority for our office," Canning said. "There's a $15,000 reward for his arrest. Multiple agencies are working with counterparts as well."



Close to a dozen agents are working on this case right now. Canning said they don't think Harris will give up easy.



"Due to his criminal history and these current warrants for his arrest, he is to be considered extremely armed and dangerous," Canning said.