February 8, 2016 Morning News Pop

Here are today's top stories:

Shots fired on Bacchus parade route in New Orleans

Spanish Town parade signals an end to Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge

Trump to visit Baton Rouge Thursday

Monday: Sunny, windy with gusts over 30mph

News
February 8, Morning News Pop
February 8, Morning News Pop
Here are today's top stories: Shots fired on Bacchus parade route in New Orleans Spanish Town parade signals... More >>
7 years ago Monday, February 08 2016

