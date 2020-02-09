February 7, 2020 AM Forecast

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: High pressure just to our southwest will keep skies sunny and conditions cool. Temperatures will break into the 50s around 10 AM, as highs peaking near 62° with southwesterly winds between 5 and 10 mph. Mostly clear tonight and calming winds out of the south will allow temperatures to plummet back into the mid-40s overnight into Saturday morning.

Up Next: Dry and mostly sunny through the first half of the weekend, but clouds will continue to increase through Sunday. This is associated with an approaching system that will provide scattered showers and storms starting Monday, which will stay through the majority of the week.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure will continue to dominate the region today, keeping skies clear and conditions dry. Northwest flow aloft will also occur today, but will slowly begin to flatten and become more westerly tonight and into Saturday. This will keep temperatures near average today, but warming will commence through the weekend as the low level winds back around the southwest and south. A weak impulse will drop down through the area just before the mid-level flow goes more westerly on Saturday. This allows for a possibility of a light shower on Saturday before 2 PM, mainly southeast of Baton Rouge. Rain chances will begin to slowly increase overnight Sunday as lift and moisture increases over our area. Next week will be active and wet, as a disturbance closes off west of the Baja area, and will be very slow to lift. This will keep southwest winds moving onshore from the Gulf, with deep incoming moisture in all levels of the atmosphere. The main issue will be the development of a weak front Monday that will sag south into Southern Louisiana into Tuesday, which will stall before reaching the coast. This will lead to scattered rain and isolated storms to initiate and linger through much of the week. By Friday, rainfall amounts could reach totals between 1.5 to 5 inches, with the higher amounts north of the I-10/I-12 corridor.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

