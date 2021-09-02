Fearless Livingston Parish residents picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ida

LIVINGSTON - The damage is abundant in Livingston after Hurricane Ida ravaged the parish. Residents have their work cut out for them, but it's not stopping them from getting started right away.

“Livingston Parish is devastated," said Philip LeCoq, a homeowner in the town of Livingston.

Philip and his wife Gayla took shelter in their bathtub during the storm. When it passed, they went outside to view the damage.

“We came out to take a peak with our flashlights, and it was gone. No patio, no carport, and my neighbors now have it three doors down," Gayla said.

Felix Johnson's family of 17 teamed up with neighbors to clear debris from their homes and road.

The Johnson's house was surrounded by trees, and one limb punctured the roof around 8 p.m. the night before.

"The limb came in, and it sounded like a rocket," Johnson said

“Everybody’s working together. That’s what we do. We help out each other. So we’ll get through this," Gayla said.

“We’re Louisianans so we’re used to this," Felix said.