Fatal shooting reported on Main Street, police investigating
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Thursday on North Street.
According to Baton Rouge Police, 32-year-old Julius Thomas was shot and killed on the 2800 block of North Street at around 4:40 a.m. Thursday morning.
Thomas was accused of a 2019 shooting on N. 35th Street that left Deldrian Cox dead. The charges against Thomas were dropped in December.
This is a developing story and more information will be shared as it becomes available. Stay with WBRZ for the latest.
