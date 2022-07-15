Fatal shooting reported on Main Street, police investigating

76°
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Thursday on North Street.

According to Baton Rouge Police, 32-year-old Julius Thomas was shot and killed on the 2800 block of North Street at around 4:40 a.m. Thursday morning. 

Thomas was accused of a 2019 shooting on N. 35th Street that left Deldrian Cox dead. The charges against Thomas were dropped in December.

This is a developing story and more information will be shared as it becomes available. Stay with WBRZ for the latest.

