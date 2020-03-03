Fatal hit and run incident on Victoria Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a hit and run after a car rammed into a home, leaving one person dead Saturday morning.

The incident happened on the 3400 block of Victoria Drive near Winbourne Ave. around 2:30 a.m. Police say a person driving a 2008 Infinity G-35 lost control and ran into the victim's parked Nissan at a high speed, which resulted in the Nissan crashing into the home, killing a 69-year-old man in his sleep.

The owner of the home, Irma Myers said, "When I heard the crash, we jumped up ran all over the house, to see what was that crash. and came to this room and saw all of this."

According to authorities, the driver of the Infinity then fled the scene on foot. The identity of the victim is still unknown.

Details are still limited at this time. This is a developing story.