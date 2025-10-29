Fatal crash on I-12 in Denham Springs leaves man dead, another person injured

55°
DENHAM SPRINGS — A 76-year-old man was killed and another person was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 12 in Denham Springs.
According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers were called to the westbound lanes of I-12 near mile marker 8 around 7:30 a.m. Investigators say the vehicle suffered a tire blowout, causing it to overturn.
The driver, 76-year-old Robert Harrison from Port Allen, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
