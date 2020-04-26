70°
Latest Weather Blog
Fans expect Lloyd Cushenberry to be picked in round two of NFL Draft
Related Story
After riding high with the LSU Tigers through a historic national championship win, Lloyd Cushenberry set his sights on the future.
He conferred with coaches, close family members, and trusted advisors before deciding to go pro.
The Joe Moore-award winning player was a standout offensive line leader and has been speaking with quite a few teams via FaceTime.
Cushenberry said during those conversations he's outlined the reasons why he'd be a good fit for their programs, but he knows that hard work and dedication also speak volumes.
These two qualities served him well as an LSU Tiger and he looks forward to putting them into practice during his professional career.
News
After riding high with the LSU Tigers through a historic national championship win, Lloyd Cushenberry set his sights on the... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Small Port Allen church makes big contribution to community during virus pandemic
-
Baton Rouge church distributes 2,000 masks to community
-
Federal agents searching for man accused of being leader of drug-trafficking organization
-
Business booming for local nursery amid stay-at-home-order
-
Video shows suspects firing barrage of gunfire outside Baton Rouge apartment