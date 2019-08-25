Fans' Choice Winner Week 9: Caden Dickinson

When the helmet goes on, the show is just getting started for episcopal senior running back Caden Dickinson.

Last Friday night he capped off a career performance in what may be his final home game ever.

"That would be one of the best games I've ever had," admitted Dickinson.

The senior tailback racked up 219 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns in a 41-16 win over East Feliciana.

"It was my last guaranteed home game, so I just had to go big," said Dickinson

So far this season Dickinson has tallied 18 touchdowns and is closing in on the 1,000 yards rushing.

"His motor is constantly running," said Episcopal head coach Travis Bourgeois. He's just one of those self-motivated guys that always thinks that he can do something even when people tell him he can't."

It's just will, you have to go all out in that moment," Dickinson said. Like do you want it or not? You have to go all out in that moment."

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound Dickinson is also a two sport athlete at Episcopal.

If you were wondering where he gets his speed, his track background may have something to do with that.

Dickinson is a two-time state champion in the Class 2A 300 hurdles and he's also an anchor on the Knights two-time state champion 4x400 relay team.