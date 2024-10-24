Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 7

Baton Rouge - We are in the thick of the high school football season and stars are emerging and the competition is getting tougher. The Sports2 team has narrowed down three finalists for week seven's Fans' Choice Player of the Week.

Catholic High quarterback Baylor Graves put on a near perfect performance in the Bears' win over Central. Graves completed 21 of his 24 passes for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Running back Reid Chauvin has been a key part to Episcopal's offense and he proves why every week. Chauvin rushed for 192 yards on 30 carries and scored 3 touchdowns in the Knights' win over Slaughter Community Charter.

Finally, a winner from last year's Fans' Choice has made the top three again. Dutchtown running back Lekedrin Harvey helped lead the Griffins to victory over Denham Springs in a 5-5A match up. Harvey rushed for 180 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Voting is open until noon on Wednesday. We will feature our winner on our 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts Wednesday evening.