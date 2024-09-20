Latest Weather Blog
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 2
Baton Rouge - Fans' Choice Player of the Week is back this football season to feature the stand out high school football players who shine under the Friday night lights.
CORRECTION: In a previous version of this story the group of Fans’ Choice Finalists for week two were listed incorrectly.
WBRZ regrets the error and we have corrected the list of finalists. Please note that only votes for the actual final three finalists will count towards the winner of this week’s award. - Michael Cauble
Week 2's nominee showcase athletes from the Baton Rouge area who helped their teams in big wins last Friday.
St. Michael running back John Martinez had an impressive showing in the Warriors win over Tara. Martinez rushed for 164 yards on 26 carries and 3 touchdowns.
Central quarterback Jackson Firmin returned to the field for the Amite River Rivalry against Denham Springs. Firmin had 173 passing yards and 3 touchdowns through the air. All 3 touchdowns were scored in the first half to help Central defeat Denham Springs 31-6.
Walker safety Jonathan Musso matched his week one performance with an interception and pick six in the Wildcats' win over Woodlawn.
Vote now for your favorite player under than Fans' Choice drop down in the Sports tab on our website.
Our winner will be featured on the 6:00 and 10:00 news every Wednesday.
Don't forget to nominate your favorite high school player every week!
