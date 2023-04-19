Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Plaquemine Mike Mitchell

PLAQUEMINE - It's been a long time since Plaquemine High has started the season 7-0 and a big reason for that is the abilities of their dual-threat quarterback Mike Mitchell, who has 26 touchdowns on the year.

"He's really good in the run game, but I think he's underrated as a passer and some of the things that he can do throwing the football. He's had a great year so far for us. He's right at 1900 total yards," Plaquemine head coach Drey Trosclair said.

"I'd do anything for this team, to help them get this 7-0 point," Mitchell said.

This Green Devils offense is really explosive, averaging over 45 points per game. And it's Mitchell's ability to read defenses that gets it started.

"And it's exciting because you see our offense just get a little bit better each and every week. And he's the key catalyst of that. He's done a great job just being a dual threat guy for us. Tons of quarterback runs designed for him a lot of stuff in the RPO and his own read game where he has the ability to pull it if he wants to," Trosclair said.

Mitchell really does it all for this Plaquemine football team. Not only is he the team's quarterback, but he's also the punter.