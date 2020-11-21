Latest Weather Blog
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
Dutchtown high school football has had their fair share of COVID-19 issues,
As players and coaches like head coach Guy Mistretta have been quarantined, the team has had to deal with games getting cancelled or played without the full team.
"It is difficult but at the same time, we have a next man up approach and we just take it day by day and guys are responding," said offensive coordinator Keragan McCready.
Griffin wide receiver Baylor Langlois was one of the unfortunate cases where he missed two weeks because of contact tracing after being touched by a player that tested positive after practice.
But once he was cleared, the junior had an extra level of focus, finishing with 119 yards and 4 touchdowns on 4 carries in his first game back.
"It felt good. Two weeks of not playing. I was able to leave it all out on the field," said Langlois.
For his full story, watch the video above.
