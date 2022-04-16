Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 1 - Roman Mula

BATON ROUGE- Parkview Baptist quarterback Roman Mula and his team were down 21 points in the 4th quarter of their season opener against Dunham.

It was at point where Mula would take over the game throwing 3 touchdowns to tie the game and force things into overtime. In OT, Mula would run in a 10-yard touchdown to get the first win of the year.

He finished 21 of 29 for 246 yards with two interceptions. At one point, he connected on 11 straight passes in the 2nd half.

His performance meant more because of the amount of work he did to improve after struggling last year in his first season running the spread offense.

