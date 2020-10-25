Fans can buy beer at LSU's next home game as Tiger Stadium loosens COVID-19 restrictions

BATON ROUGE - LSU will once again sell alcohol during football games as the university begins to relax some of its game day restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, LSU Athletics announced it will open more of its concession stands at Tiger Stadium and resume selling alcohol during games. Additionally, fans will no longer be required to undergo a wellness check upon entering the stadium.

Those in attendance will still be required to wear masks.

Fans are asked to stay seated while drinking alcohol. Beer and wine sales will be cut off at the end of the third quarter or at 11 p.m. local time.

The Tigers are scheduled to take on Missouri in Baton Rouge at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement regarding alcohol sales at sporting events in parishes that qualify and have opted in to open bars.

“Today we notified athletic departments and teams that they may begin to sell alcohol at sporting events this weekend, if their stadium, arena or complex is in a parish that meets the threshold for bars reopening and also if their parish has opted in to open bars. However, this will be limited to fans buying alcohol and returning to their seats to drink it and will require event managers to continue with their strong COVID mitigation measures, which are working,” Gov. Edwards said. “It remains vitally important that all fans attending games follow the clear guidance put in place by their teams, especially when it comes to wearing face masks. You cannot be served alcohol at a sporting event if you are not wearing a face mask, period.”

“Right now, Louisiana’s COVID hospitalization rate is the lowest it has been in nearly four months, and that’s because Louisianans are taking mitigation measures like wearing masks seriously. If we want to continue to come together as fans to celebrate, we must wear our face masks, wash our hands frequently and avoid going in public whenever we have symptoms."