Family that survived Katrina rebuilds again after recent flood

BATON ROUGE – Many of the New Orleans residents who survived Hurricane Katrina moved to the Baton Rouge area to start over, however many did not think they would find themselves starting over again 11 years later.

Jonathan and Lindsey Sumich were newlyweds when the eye of Hurricane Katrina wiped out their town of Buras.

"That's kinda when panic set in again," Lindsey said.

The couple lost their home and grocery store business to 24 feet of water.

"We knew it was going to be bad we just didn't know how bad," Lindsey said.

The two went back to their old home on Sept. 20, 2005 and knew they wouldn't return. After relocating to Central, they are dealing with flood aftermath yet again.

The Sumich family thought they would be okay, but within minutes water surrounded their home. The family spent two nights in their current store in Central, Oak Point Grocery, after being rescued by boat from their home. The family is now gutting their home and rebuilding again.

They are using their experience from 11 years ago to cope today and help those around them.

"It's been a blessing, God lead us here for a reason, and for what we have gone through, for what my family has gone through our whole life in storms in Buras, we have taken those lessons from that to here, and we just try and help out the best we can, through these tough times, and be there for all people through that, as best we can," Jonathan said.

The Sumich family will continue to run their store in Central and rebuild their home in the coming months.