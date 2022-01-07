Family statue stolen, recovered through use of social media

DENHAM SPRINGS - A statue of a Native American was stolen from a woman's property this weekend, and pictures posted to social media helped track down the sculpture.

"I thought it was a kid playing around in the neighborhood and took it maybe, but it's heavy so it had to be two grown men to take it because my husband and my neighbor had to carry it back," Yahima Hernandez said.

Hernandez received several messages from people who knew the suspects within hours of posting the missing statue on Facebook. And, as she said, "thanks to social media," the six-foot statue was dropped off in a random yard.

"They were dumb enough to put it on social media and took pictures with them they put a hat, they put a bra on him, and they were drinking so he had a ball while he was out," Hernandez said.

The homeowners at the random house then snapped a picture, posted it to Facebook and contacted the Hernandez family.

Kevin Enamorado, Hernandez's son, said he doesn't understand why someone would steal the statue. He said the statue means a lot to their family.

"Because it's like a tradition you know it's passed down from my grandfather and so it's very sentimental to us so it was disrespectful," Enamorado said.