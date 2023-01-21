Family remembers student killed by truck as "great kid"

DENHAM SPRINGS – Police say a 14-year-old student was killed while walking to school in Denham Springs Thursday morning.

According to police, the Denham Springs Freshman High student was walking to class when he was struck by a pickup truck outside Northside Baptist Church after 7 a.m.

Family members identified the student as Bryce Edling. They told WBRZ's Michael Vinsanau that he was a great son, student and someone they will never forget. They told WBRZ that Edling was the oldest of six grandchildren. His grandfather said that he will always remember him sitting on the back of their boat fishing.

Edling's mother said that Bryce never wanted to be late to school.

“We are deeply saddened at the tragic loss of this young man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Bryce Edling’s family, as well as so many in the Denham Springs community who are mourning his loss," Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Rick Wentzel said.

Wentzel added that counselors have been in the affected schools Thursday to meet with students and faculty.

"We will continue to do what we can to bring comfort at this difficult time," Wentzel said.

The driver of the crash has been identified as 36-year-old Joseph Carpenter. Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack said that Carpenter is being tested but impairment is not suspected to be factor in the crash. Police do not expect to file criminal charges at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

A woman brought flowers to the scene where a 14-year-old was killed while walking to class in Denham Springs. She said that Edling was her son's best friend.

The driver was bringing his 9-year-old stepson to school this morning — Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) March 2, 2017

Northside Baptist Church is located just blocks away from Denham Springs High School.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.